By NDUNGU GACHANE

More by this Author

The Meteorological Department has urged residents of Murang’a County to brace for enhanced rains and possible landslides.

At the same time, the weatherman has advised the county government to identify evacuation sites for the people living in upper zones which will experience 700 millimetres of rain.

County Director of Meteorological Services Paul Murage said the onset of rains are set to begin on diverse dates from October 8-15.

LANDSLIDES

Speaking in his office Tuesday while releasing the county weather focus, Mr Murage noted that the enhanced rains will end on the third week of December, warning locals in upper zones (tea zones) to be vigilant as the rains could lead to landslides.

On the lower regions, the arid and semi-arid areas in Murang’a including Kambiti, Kambirwa and Ithanga, the weatherman said they expect a rainfall of between 350mm and 500mm, predicting possible floods.

“We have advised the county government to map out areas which are at risk of getting landslides and flooding and also to identify possible evacuation sites to avert any deaths like what was experienced last year when people died and scores were displaced,” Mr Murage said.

DEATHS

Last year, five people died due to landslides while 564 homes were submerged in water after heavy floods.

The displaced residents sought refuge in polytechnics where some still live as they have not been relocated.

Mr Murage urged the county government of Murang’a to enact the County Disaster Management Bill, which was approved by the county assembly early this year, saying the document contains measures to be taken to prevent deaths in case of floods and landslides.

The Bill, he observed, contains contingency measures such as building of dikes in areas prone to landslides and flooding and advocacy for soil conservation efforts to avoid siltation of dams after the rains.

He said the weather office has listed all the areas prone to disaster emanating from the rains.