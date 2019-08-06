By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Deputy President William Ruto has been a regular visitor to Murang’a County which he traverses as endears himself in his 2022 presidential bid.

Dr Ruto has toured six of the seven Murang’a constituencies for about three times.

But he has never set a foot in Kangema Constituency.

Last year on July 28, the deputy president was expected to preside over a fundraiser at Kiairathe Secondary School, only for his visit to be cancelled at the last minute after Kangema MP Muturi Kigano claimed he had not been involved in the planning of the scheduled visit.

FUNDRAISER

At that time, Dr Ruto was scheduled to visit Kiairathe and Kiharu where MP Ndindi Nyoro was having his homecoming ceremony.

After the fundraiser was cancelled, Dr Ruto only attended Mr Nyoro’s homecoming ceremony and sent Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who had invited him, to Kangema.

Mr Kigano has been accusing the DP of engaging in premature campaigns, adding that his age does not allow him to become Dr Ruto’s sycophant.

He has of late stated r that he has not been opposed to Dr Ruto’s visit to Kangema but that it is courteous for him to be notified as the area MP.

“There has been people going round saying I’m opposed to the deputy president coming to Kangema, but it’s only courteous for me to be notified since I’m the area MP,” Mr Kigano said.

UNBLOCK BARRIERS

Meanwhile, a youth leader from Kangema has vowed to unblock all the barriers hindering the deputy president from visiting the constituency, saying the area “is in dire need of him”.

Speaking at Murarandia ACK Church in Kiharu on August 4, Mr Kuria Thuita said he is prepared to welcome Dr Ruto to Kangema to initiate development projects as he listen to residents.

NO PROJECTS

“Kangema people need you; it’s the only constituency that you have never visited in Murang’a and I’m ready to take you there. Since the late John Michuki’s time, the only work being undertaken is by the county government and we need you there,” Mr Thuita said.

According to Mr Thuita, who also serves as the Murang’a deputy county secretary, despite prominent people having come from Kangema, there has not be much development.