A woman from Kigetuini village in Kiharu, Murang’a Murang'a County has been arrested after she allegedly hacked her one-and-half-year-old son to death using an axe before dumping the body in a pit latrine.

The suspect, 41, allegedly killed the baby boy on Sunday then hid the axe under a bed and threw the body in the latrine before fleeing.

A witness, Sarah Wambui, claimed she visited the suspect’s home at around 8pm and found her as she was hiding the axe under a bed.

Ms Wambui said that the woman warned her, telling her not to tell anyone about the incident.

“She is my aunt. I found her trying to hide the axe after hacking her own child to death. She warned me not to say a word before she rushed to the latrine and dumped the baby before fleeing,” Ms Wambui said.

A scared Ms Wambui then and took away the other two of her aunt’s children and sought refuge in neighbour’s house.

Locals said the suspect, when she was expectant with the child, had been vowing to kill it should it be a girl but decided to bring him up when it turned out to be a boy.

“When she was pregnant she kept saying she could kill the baby if it was a girl. She however changed her mind after delivering a boy,” Mary Wanjiru, a resident, said.

Murang’a East OCPD Alex Muasya said the suspect would be charged on Tuesday with murder.

Meanwhile, in Kiharu estate, a first year student at Murang’a University of Technology pursuing a degree in medical laboratory was found dead in his hostel near the university.

Eric Ochieng, 20, was found dead on Monday morning.