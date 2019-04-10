The fate of six members of the Murang’a County Assembly who were recently removed from their committees now lies with the powers and privileges committee after they were accused of storming the office of the clerk as they sought to serve him with court orders stopping their removal

Nominated MCA Stephen Habire Chege has written to the assembly’s Speaker, Nduati Kariuki, urging him to convene a sitting under the powers and privileges committee, which he chairs, and summon the MCAs for creating disturbance.

CHAOS

The MCA wrote the letter after the fracas at the clerk’s office on Tuesday last week when the six of his, led by Ms Lillian Kabaya, stormed the office and found Mr Chege and Majority Leader Eric Kimani with the clerk where they exchanged harsh words.

The six MCAs led by Ms Kabaya (Nominated), Caroline Njoroge (Nominated), Kiiru Mbembe (Gaturi), Stanley Muhia (Makuyu), Jane Muigai (Nominated) and Francis Githuka (Kihumbuini) had gone to court seeking court orders to block the assembly from removing them from the committees they headed.

They had escorted a court process server to the clerk’s office to deliver the order.

VIDEO

In a video that went viral, the complainants led by Nominated MCA Lillian Kabaya and Mr Habire were seen exchanging harsh words with Ms Kabaya accusing the clerk of failing to offer them audience and accepting the court order.

Should the motion to discipline them be adopted by the assembly, the MCAs risk being suspended from the House and consequently lose their salaries and allowances during the suspension period.

The majority leader told the Nation Wednesday that should the House adopt the motion, the six may be thrown out of plenary and committee sittings for the entire session (the whole year). Alternatively, they may be denied their salaries and allowances or they may be suspended for between three and six months without allowances.

MISS ALLOWANCES

He said the members also risk being de-whipped from all the committees, a move that will deny them allowances.

“The six will be given a chance to defend themselves before the powers and privileges committee which will then table its report in the House which will be at liberty to adopt the findings.

“If they will be found to be guilty of the allegations, they will be suspended for between three and six months without allowances,” he said.

Last year in August, two female MCAs were suspended for assaulting Majority Whip Samson Wamwea and insulting the majority leader in separate incidents.