Muranga East police boss Alex Musyia said the enumerator will be charged in court on Friday.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A census enumerator has been arrested after he showed up intoxicated at a resident’s house in Muranga County.

The official turned up at a local’s house in Mukuyu on Thursday night staggering and disorderly. In the full glare of the family, which included children, he removed his trousers and started urinating in the living room.

DISTRESS CALL

The enumerator did not have census gadgets at the time of the incident.

Muranga East police boss Alex Musyia said the owner of the house, who is a Nyumba Kumi official, made a distress call and neighbours alerted the police, who arrested the drunk man.

“The census official was taken to Murang'a Hospital where he was stabilised,” the police boss said.

After he sobered up, the census official was interrogated and he led detectives to his girlfriend's house where the census gadgets were found.

“We are verifying whether the gadgets have been tampered with," Mr Musyia said.

The police boss said the official turned up at the house of the Nyumba Kumi official who was supposed to accompany him for the census activities.