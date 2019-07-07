By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi County has intensified its crackdown on street families, muggers, beggars and parking boys, with more than 100 arrested this week.

City Hall Security and Compliance Chief Officer Tito Kilonzi said the operation was necessary as pedestrians and motorists complained of harassment, especially by parking boys and muggers.

He noted the inspectorate department had learned that backstreet corridors downtown were the centres of this harassment.

CHILD MISUSE

Mr Kilonzi also noted many cases of women misusing children by asking them to beg, and engaging them in extortion by pretending to be members of street families.

He said some young men and women pose as parking boys but end up stealing from the public.

“There has been complaints that parking boys harass motorists and that street families are becoming too many in the central business district. The aim of this crackdown is to bring this to an end,” said Mr Kilonzi.

The chief officer said the exercise will continue until the families leave and order is restored.

MAJOR STREETS

The operation is targeting major streets including Moi, Tom Mboya, Haile Selassie and Kenyatta, the Globe Cinema roundabout and areas around Kenya Cinema.

“This is purely meant to ensure security for those using the public transport system and all those operating near the bus termini. Our target is to completely weed them out because of increased complaints from traders and residents,” he said.

Mr Kilonzi said those arrested will be taken to court on various charges.

He said beggars who are not disabled and pause a major security threat will also be arraigned while some of the street children will be detained in efforts to reunite them with their families.

“On Friday, we took many of them to city courts where they were charged and some fined. Those who are not Kenyans should be deported," he said.

REHABILITATION

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 street children in Nairobi have been rescued and rehabilitated over the last one year.

City Hall Education and Social Services executive Lucia Mulwa said 1,043 street children were taken to the four rehabilitation centers in Nairobi in that period.

The four centers are Makadara, Joseph Kangethe, Shauri Moyo, and Mji wa Huruma.

Of this, at least 450 were enrolled into schools at the centers and 250 reunited with their families.

CENTRES

Ms Mulwa noted that since 2017, the number of street families has dropped significantly, to below 40,000 from the estimated 60,000.

She said majority are in residential estates and satellite towns near the city centre and 500 in the CBD.

“Our long term goal is to have all street children reunited with their families and to build networks with other counties and agencies for ease of reintegration and family reunification,” she said.

The executive added that City Hall was planning to revamp the four rehabilitation centers through actions such as purchasing more beds and bedding and developing playgrounds.