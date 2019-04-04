By COLLINS OMULO

It is all systems go for Friday’s Embakasi South by-election with 15 candidates set to battle it out for the parliamentary seat that fell vacant in December last year after a successful petition.

Former MP Irshad Sumra successfully filed a petition challenging the election of Mr Julius Mawathe culminating in the Supreme Court’s decision of December 21, 2018 nullifying the election.

Nairobi County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) elections manager Joseph Mele Eroo said that the commission is ready for the by-election as all preparations have been concluded with campaigns having ended on Tuesday.

15 CONTESTANTS

He said that the 15 contestants are drawn from different political parties in the country and there is no independent candidate.

Besides Mr Sumra of ODM and Mr Mawathe of Wiper, the other candidates include Ms Roseline Awino (MTP), Mr Ramesh Gorasia (DP), Mr Urbanas Kalumba (PNU), Mr Augustine Kavindu(GCK), Mr Samuel Masaki (FPK), Mr Zablon Minyonga (KNC) and Mr Alexander Mulatya (MCC).

Others are Mr Jairus Musyoka (GDDP), Mr Enosh Nyakweba (KSC), Mr Angela Nyalita (TAK), Mr Enock Nyaribari (RLP), Mr Peter Ogeta (PDU) and Mr Credius Oigara (JFP).

Voters checking their names on a list at Embakasi Girls Secondary School poling centre on April 4,2019 ahead of the Embakasi South by-election. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

221 POLLING STATIONS

Dr Eroo said that the mini poll will be conducted in 221 polling stations where 150,314 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots starting 6am. The polling closes at 5pm.

“We have done everything possible to have a free, fair and credible election as required by the law. We expect the exercise to kick off at 6am and end at 5pm but those who will be in the queue at the closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots,” said Dr Eroo on Thursday.

He said that 300 Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) kits have been deployed for the election which will be overseen by Returning Officer Abdikadir Abdullahi.

The elections tallying centre will be at Chaminade Training Centre Hall located inside Mukuru Police Post in Kwa Njenga.