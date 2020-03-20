The executives in charge of Land, Transport, Health and Environment departments, as well as the county secretary, are expected to present a report to the director general on Monday, highlighting the achievements and challenges within their respective dockets.

By SARAH NANJALA

Five Nairobi County executive committee members will now report to the Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi.

This is meant to ensure the stability and proper management of county services.

Speaking to journalists Friday, Maj-Gen Badi said he will focus on 23 priority areas given to him by President Kenyatta.

“The previous team laid a good foundation of transforming Nairobi into a modern working city. With the takeover on course, we have a strategy in place. We have already been given guidelines and there are certain projects that I have to complete within the first 100 days of office,” he said.

Maj-Gen Badi, who was appointed on Wednesday, will oversee the delegated functions of health, transport, planning and development, and public works and utilities.

“We have already started on the clean-up of Nairobi city, including areas such as Burma and Muthurwa markets as well as Dandora, where we have currently moved 250 tonnes of garbage ... we are fully operational in running the city,” he added.

Former Nairobi Regeneration Committee chair Najib Balala noted that the lack of a legal framework as well as constant reshuffling of CECs made it difficult for his team to carry out projects in the county.