Five people were arrest in Kayole, Nairobi County, on Thursday night in a police operation that unearthed a cartel that repackages sugar for sale.

Officers from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) also took part in the operation on Thursday night.

They impounded 450 bags of sugar worth Sh5 million that was being repackaged for release into the local market.

The ACA's Public Communication Officer Tom Muteti said the sugar labelled 'Not For Sale' is suspected to belong to the World Food Programme.

“The officers collected exhibits and samples for further analysis and safe custody. Members of public are advised to report to authorities any suspicious dealings in counterfeits since it affects the health and safety of Kenyans and kills local industries."

CHARGES

Police made the arrests when they raided Ventures Green Store in Chokaa, Kayole.

The identified the five as Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga.

They will be charged with several counts under the Anti-Counterfeit Act and other laws once police complete the investigation.

“Repackaging of sugar into local trademarks amounts to an offence since it is an act of counterfeiting," Mr Muteti noted.