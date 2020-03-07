By SAMMY KIMATU

More by this Author

Ninety eight children from Mukuru slum in South B, Nairobi, who were yet to join Form One for various reasons, will be sponsored.

This was announced on Saturday, when parents revealed that they did not take them to school primarily because of lack of money or poverty.

The Education ministry has been pushing for 100 per cent transition to secondary school, with President Uhuru Kenyatta setting a deadline to quicken the process.

SPONSORSHIP

Reports regarding the 98 children were given during a meeting of parents, their children and Makadara Sub-county Education director James Koigi.

The meeting at Mukuru Promotion Centre (MPC) discussed how to ensure students learn without breaks that can be avoided.

Advertisement

Sister Mary Killeen, the MPC's director, said the Irish Sisters of Mercy will sponsor the children.

Sr Killeen added that they will collaborate with the government to ensure no child remains at home due to lack of school fees.

SCHOOLS

The MPC director said some slots are available at St Michael's Secondary School, which the MPC runs, and that the rest of the children will be taken to other public schools.

“The intention is to see every child in Mukuru slum getting an education. We aim to see every child with a Form Four certificate at the very least," the nun said.

Mr Koigi said there are only two government day schools in Makadara Sub-county - Makongeni and Star of Hope.

Among the alternatives for the children are St Michael and Brightstar, two private day secondary schools in South B.

VOCATIONAL TRAINING

Sr Killeen advised parents to take their children to vocational training institutes and colleges.

She noted that Mukuru's poverty index is high due to unemployment hence the need for this kind of training.

The nun also noted the need for stable homes for school-going children.

"Parents fight and divorce while some women sell alcohol, all of which children witness. They also witness their mothers bringing other men into their homes and many women doing menial jobs, " she said.

Mr Koigi told the parents that the important step is taking their children to school.