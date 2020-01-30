alexa Police search building in Parklands after a bomb scare - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nairobi

Police search building in Parklands after a bomb scare

Thursday January 30 2020

Doctors Park bomb scare

ATPU officers arrive at Doctors Park along Nairobi’s 3rd Parklands Avenue on January 30, 2020 following a bomb scare. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The note was claiming that the building would be bombed at any time.
Advertisement
MARY WAMBUI
By MARY WAMBUI
More by this Author

Bomb experts are conducting a search at Doctors Park along Nairobi’s 3rd Parklands Avenue following a bomb scare.

Nairobi Area police boss Philip Ndolo said a notice dropped near the building on Thursday prompted the search.

Reports indicated that the note was claiming that the building would be bombed at any time.

Officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) condoned off the area near the building and only residents were being allowed in.

More to follow...

Advertisement
     