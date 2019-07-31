By MAGDALENE WANJA

A funeral service for the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been held at the Starehe Boys Centre in Nairobi.

Students and alumni Wednesday turned up in their hundreds to pay their last respects to the MP who succumbed to cancer on Friday last week.

The late Okoth did his Form Four at Starehe in 1995.

At the same time, ODM party leader Raila Odinga and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi were among political leaders who joined the late MP’s family at Silver Springs Hotel in Nairobi where final burial preparations were announced.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Speaking after a meeting with the family, Mr Odinga said the funeral services would kick off Wednesday afternoon with a two-hour service at Starehe Boys Centre.

Ken Okoth's widow Monica Okoth (left) with a friend Jane Kinyua at the late Kibra MP's memorial service at Starehe Boys Centre on July 31, 2019. PHOTO | ANITA CHEPKOECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“After deliberations with the family members and the set committee we have carefully decided to hold services considering that there will be a funeral for Bomet Governor,” said Mr Odinga.

Another service will be held on Thursday at Moi Girls High School, Woodley in Kibera starting at 11am.

“Viewing of the body will take place at the same venue,” he added.

BONDO

The MP’s body will then be taken to Bondo where another service will be held starting 10pm.

Also present during the briefing were the brothers to the late Okoth.

The final service will be held in Kasipul Kabondo Constituency on Saturday before he is laid to rest.

“On Saturday, the body will be given to Okoth’s family to deal with it, just like we did with Kenneth Matiba,”said Mr Odinga.

He called for calm among the supporters of the MP, urging them to give the family time to mourn and give their son a descent send-off.

Speaker Muturi said his presence was to show support to the bereaved family.

“We are here to show support to the family during this difficult time,” he said.