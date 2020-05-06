Buruburu car fire: what the post-mortem reveals

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A postmortem on the body of a 36-year-old Terrance Korir, who died in a fire incident inside his car in Bururburu estate last week, has ruled out the possibility that he was planted in the car dead.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the autopsy showed that Mr Korir had plenty of soot in his airways and around the lungs, meaning he was alive and breathing as he burnt and that he took long in the car before he died.

“He inhaled a lot of soot, an indication that he took a lot of time in the car before he died because we saw discoloration of tissues. This happens when you inhale more corbonmonoxide,” Dr Oduor said.

He also said the intestines of the deceased were empty, an indication he had not eaten for some time.

“The summary is that this is a person who died in the car fire incident. The circumstances and what caused the fire is what we cannot tell,” the pathologist said.

The wreckage of the car in which Terrence Korir, a resident of Nairobi's Buruburu Estate, died following a fire on April 29, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The autopsy was carried out at the Chiromo Mortuary yesterday where the body of the deceased has been lying after the incident.

Speaking to the press at the morgue, Dr Oduor said other investigations will continue.

“We have other specialists who are going on with investigations on other aspects,” he said.

The other specialist teams involved in the investigations include the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the government chemist and fire experts, who are working with DCI.

The deceased's entire body was burnt extensively, with only his back and rear end being spared.

He was burnt beyond recognition while seated still in the driver’s seat.

Police eyewitnesses at the scene initially said that there was no indication he had moved or attempted to flee the inferno.