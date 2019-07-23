The standoff led to stall owners their premises protesting the return of the hawkers.

By COLLINS OMULO

Chaos rocked City Market Tuesday after hawkers selling meat at the busy market were forcefully evicted by officers from Nairobi County government.

The hawkers clashed with the City Hall inspectorate officers who had invaded the popular meat market dismantling their stands at the establishment.

The traders marched to City Hall to seek Governor Mike Sonko's address over their predicament.

CITY HALL

The traders were however denied access into City Hall by security officers manning the gates.

They claimed that City Hall's deputy director of security and compliance Ms Eva Wairiuko was behind the eviction which happened in the evening.

"The officers stormed the market at around 4pm taking away the stands we use to sell our meat claiming that they have a court order directing them to do so yet they refused to show us the court order, " said one of the traders who identified himself as Douglas Amolo.

The traders questioned why they were now being evicted from the market yet it was the governor who directed them to return to the market after more than a year out in the cold.

"We want to know who is this person or people who have more power than Governor Sonko who told us to come back to this market?" posed Mr Amolo.

