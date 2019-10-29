Mayhem reared its ugly head when members of the House who support Speaker Elachi stormed a press briefing called by those allied to Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Chaos once again rocked the Nairobi County Assembly on Tuesday as ward reps clashed over a new motion to oust embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Mayhem reared its ugly head when members of the House who support Speaker Elachi stormed a press briefing called by those allied to Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

Punches and kicks were traded as objects were hurled at the MCAs who scampered for their dear lives escorted by a barrage of blows in a scene similar to a behind-the-scenes action thriller.

The faction allied to Mr Guyo had called a press briefing to respond to a challenge thrown to them by the counterparts, who had held a news conference just an hour earlier where they dared them to table the impeachment motion if “they think they have the numbers”.

The Speaker's supporters were shouting “respect Elachi, we will not allow any press briefing to continue if you cannot respect her. We have been restrained for long”.

But the rival group retorted saying that they have a court order barring Ms Elachi from presiding over any plenary session until the matter is heard and determined, otherwise she steps aside.