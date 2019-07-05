By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A Chinese national was on Friday charged with stealing second hand shoes worth Sh3 million from the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Li Bingpeng allegedly stole the shoes, property of one Peter Githinji Macharia, on December 8, 2018 with the help of accomplices.

In court on Friday, Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni heard that earlier that year, Mr Bingpeng and the others conspired to defraud Mr Macharia and Mr Stephen Jimmy Mwangangi of $14,831 (Sh1,483,100), claiming they would give them clearance documents for the shoes at the depot.

This crime was allegedly committed on November 8, 2018 at Eastlands Hotel along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The accused, who was arrested on July 4 without a warrant, denied the two charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh800,000. The trial will begin on August 28.

GIKOMBA CASE

Mr Bingpeng was a arraigned about a month after it was discovered that several Chinese nationals were illegally carrying out businesses at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Mataing'i, who ordered their deportation, said they had illegal work permits.

"We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming into the country to conduct trade or hawk. I have already directed that those in Gikomba be escorted to the airport tomorrow to ensure they take supper in their homes," he said at the time.

It is not clear whether they were sent back to China.

Dr Matiang'i vouched for the government’s current work permit policy, describing it as “the strictest in Kenya’s history”.