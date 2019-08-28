By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi County government officers have arrested over 10 food vendors for selling uninspected foodstuffs to residents as it embarks on a crackdown on those operating without health certificates.

The health and inspectorate officers Wednesday arrested seven food vendors in Kamukunji and another five in Embakasi.

Nairobi County Health Executive Mohamed Dagane said City Hall had early this month given all food vendors, eateries and other food outlets operating in the county two weeks to reapply for inspection.

INSPECTIONS

He said the inspectorate officers, in conjunction with the health officials, have been conducting daily inspections of food outlets in the city.

“No one will operate or sell food without being inspected. We made this resolve and we want to effect it to the letter to avoid any health problems now and in the future,” said Mr Dagane.

The arrests come just days after the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) put the county government on the spotlight for failing to test public food handlers in the capital for almost a year despite collecting the requisite fees.

KAM regional coordinator for Nairobi Robert Juma revealed that no public food handler has been issued with a certificate of good health for almost a year as the tests are rarely done by the county’s public health officers.

TESTING FEES

Mr Juma said this is despite the public health officers demanding that one complies with the six months testing cycle by paying the usual testing fees with those who fail to pay being arrested.

He also faulted City Hall for its lack of capacity to test, track and have proof that one has been tested, saying that the county government has not been conducting the tests and issuing valid health certificates.

“There are only four licensed public laboratories in the county capable of carrying out the testing. They are already overstretched, meaning that foods consumed in Nairobi are handled by people who are not tested,” he said.

MAJOR CRACKDOWN

On his part, Mr Dagane said that the new operation will not only target food vendors but also food handlers in general, adding that a major crackdown within the central business district is already underway.

He promised more stringent measures that will ensure only safe food is sold in Nairobi, adding that the county government is also expected to expand its food inspection department to meet the demands of the growing population.