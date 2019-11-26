Last month the agency launched investigations into suspected procurement illegalities and the irregular payment of Sh196 million in the ongoing construction of the Dandora stadium.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

There is no reprieve for 15 City Hall officials summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) two weeks ago, as they are now scheduled to appear before the agency starting Friday.

The commission wrote to the Nairobi County government on November 1, seeking additional documents for certain transactions regarding the construction of a stadium in Dandora, and asked it to release the officials for questioning.

The commission wanted the executives to appear at Integrity Centre from Tuesday last week, but Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko wrote back saying they would not be able to make it due to other commitments.

“Your notice is too short and not convenient since prior arrangements to comply are not feasible. All officials are already engaged out of Nairobi in a budget committee meeting. Therefore, the notice is untenable for compliance,” Mr Sonko said.

But the EACC wrote back, informing the county of the revised dates for the officers to appear before it.

“Further to our letter dated November 15, 2019, on the above subject, this is to require that the following officers avail themselves at Integrity Centre without fail on the revised dates indicated below,” said the November 19 letter by EACC Chief Executive Officer Mr Twalib Mbarak addressed to the county secretary of Nairobi.

Advertisement

The anti-graft agency also requested that the officials submit agenda notices for executive committee meetings Numbers five to seven of 2019, as well as the minutes for the fifth and sith meetings.

Last month the agency launched investigations into suspected procurement illegalities and the irregular payment of Sh196 million in the ongoing construction of the Dandora stadium.

Among those the commission wants to appear at Integrity Centre are Ms Joyce Kinyanjui (Director IGR and Head of CEC secretariat), Mr Samuel Kinyanjui (Administration Officer, CEC Secretariat), Mr Peter Kamau Mugo (chief of staff), Deputy County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat, and acting attorney Christine Ireri.