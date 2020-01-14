City Hall now entangled in chain of probes

By COLLINS OMULO

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has started investigations into the payments of billions of shillings in pending bills at City Hall, which is slowly turning into a crime scene.

This follows other investigations at the county government by the agency, including looking into the Sh1 billion stadium tender scandal and the procedure used to nominate Disaster Management Chief Officer Anne Mwenda as deputy governor.

This is in addition to investigations into unprocedural hiring and firing at the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board as well as on Speaker Beatrice Elachi over allegations of abuse of office.

On payments of pending bills, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat has been summoned to Integrity Centre to provide crucial documents tomorrow.

On the same day, Mr Leboo will also be required to furnish EACC with documents regarding the stadiums matter that started last year.

Tuesday, four City Hall officers recorded statements with the anti-graft agency over the Sh1 billion stadium tender scandal.

