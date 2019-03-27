The committee also questioned how the firm and City Hall were able to quickly fast-track payment of the Sh87 million.

By COLLINS OMULO

A city lawyer is being investigated after his law firm received questionable payment amounting to Sh87 million from City Hall.

The payment was made to Titus Koceyo, through his law firm Koceyo and Company Advocates, during former governor Evans Kidero’s tenure.

A Nairobi County Assembly watchdog learnt that Koceyo and Company Advocates was to be paid Sh350 million by the the county government but the amount suddenly reduced to Sh87 million.

The firm had represented Nairobi County government in a Sh2.5 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) land compensation case.

EVALUATION

While probing the payment on Tuesday, Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), observed that no proper evaluation was done before arriving at the amount paid to the lawyer.

According to the committee, this contravened Section 148 of Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.

The Wilfred Odalo-led committee heard that the law firm and then Deputy Director of Legal Department Erick Abwao reached an agreement before the payment was authorised within a day.

"How did one Mr Abwao, a stranger in financial matters negotiate with this firm and authorise the expenditure?" posed MCA Odalo.

INTERNAL DECISIONS

However, Ms Lillian Maina, the lawyer who was representing the law firm, told the committee that the payments were done within the law.

She told the committee that the law firm could not be blamed for internal decisions made by the county regarding authorisation of payment.

She added that the said payment process was done under the supervision of the then Finance executive Gregory Mwakanongo.

"I know payment was done but I cannot confirm when. I had not joined the firm when it happened," said Ms Maina.