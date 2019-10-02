By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi MCAs have called on the county government to introduce hourly parking charges for motorists in the city centre.

This, they say, will cushion car owners against the effects of increased parking fees.

This comes after the ward representatives last week passed the Nairobi County Finance Bill, 2019, giving City Hall the go ahead to charge Sh400 daily on-street parking fee for motorists in the central business district (CBD) as well as increasing seasonal parking fee.

The current daily charges for on-street parking of saloon cars stands at Sh200.

INCREASE

The new daily fee, therefore, represents an increase of Sh200 on a flat rate currently being charged by the county government.

In areas outside the CBD, motorists will pay between Sh200 and Sh300 daily.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro urged the county government to consider coming up with hourly ratings for parking so as to spread the new charges in a way that will allow traders to do business without being drained by parking fees.

HOURLY FEE

“In future, I wish we get hourly ratings for parking because some of us come to town for a very short period. You pay Sh400 yet you would have paid Sh100 or Sh50 at a private parking for the same,” said Mr Kabiro.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere supported Mr Kabiro’s assertions, observing that having parking meters at strategic points and charges levied in a span of time that one is going to take would make it easier for motorists.

He said having hourly parking charges, with proper enforcement, will make paying for the service more attractive to Nairobi motorists, generating more revenue for the county government.

PARKING METERS

“Long time ago when growing up in Nairobi, we had meters put in strategic points. I believe this can also be done. This is an issue that the budget committee and the executive can sit down and deliberate on. This is a service that we are selling and it must be attractive so that when we are doing enforcement, we will get value for money,” said Mr Warutere.

Eastleigh North MCA Osman Adowa also supported the proposal, urging his colleagues to back the Public Transport Bill, soon to be tabled before the House, and which is set to address the issue of hourly parking charges.

“On parking, there were two things that were considered. One was raising revenue and the other one was decongesting the city. So, we are trying to kill two birds with one stone. Those who will stay for a short time will pay less. That will be the logical thing to do,” he said.

PARKING CARTELS

Minority Leader Elias Otieno implored the executive to ensure that cartels such as parking boys running the parking business are eliminated as well as improved enforcement for the county to realise set revenue targets from the stream.

“As much as we have increased the parking fee, what has been done to eliminate cartels at the parking bays? We will be increasing money for them,” said the Kileleshwa MCA.