By SAMMY KIMATU

More by this Author

An angry mob Tuesday lynched two men who allegedly conned a woman of her money after luring her into street gambling.

The angry city residents beat the two to death after the woman claimed that they had taken Sh40,000 from her.

There was drama along Temple Road, off Nairobi’s Haile Selassie Avenue after the woman raised the alarm during a gambling spree.

The public responded quickly and descended on the group which was operating the gambling game promising rewards after one picked “lucky winning numbers”.

COLLUSION

The irate public accused the police and city county officers of colluding with the gamblers who do the illegal business in Nairobi streets in broad daylight.

Advertisement

At the scene lay the bodies and shattered plastic furniture and stones.

There was also a motorcycle without number plates, empty boxes of electronic gadgets and other items used to lure unsuspecting members of the public into the gambling.

The gamblers operate in groups of more than 10 people near the main bus station and along Ladhies, Pumwani and Racecourse roads.

The woman, who said she hails from Mwiki in Kasarani had Sh10,000 returned to her by the gamblers before others escaped into different directions.