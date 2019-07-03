By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi MCAs have vowed to stall operations of the executive if they are not assured when the Sh400 million bursary funds will be released.

The ward representatives, who made good their threat last week to boycott House sittings, have demanded Governor Mike Sonko reveals the date when the funds will be disbursed.

The agitated MCAs stormed out of the Tuesday sitting in protest shouting “no bursaries, no sittings”, vowing not to come back to the House until the executive releases the funds leaving behind only the assembly leadership and a section of their nominated counterparts in the House.

Nairobi acting Speaker Chege Mwaura declared that the MCAs will not entertain any business from the executive if they do not get a positive response on the bursary issue.

“As much as walking out will not solve the problem but we will no longer be held at ransom by the executive over bursaries. If they will not give us comprehensive undertaking of when the money will be disbursed then we will go ahead and stall government business including the budget starting tomorrow [Wednesday],” said Mr Mwaura.

He directed the Budget and Appropriations Committee led by Kariobangi south MCA Robert Mbatia to summon all the relevant officers in issuance of bursaries to settle the matter.

“We have given you (Mbatia) the responsibility to get us the answers and if we don’t get response tomorrow in afternoon we shall not entertain any government business,” he said.