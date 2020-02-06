By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Employees of the Nairobi City County government workers called off their strike after signing a return-to-work formula with their employer.

The strike, which was to begin on Tuesday, has now been halted after three days of meeting between the two parties.

The employees’ union officials have been having meetings since Monday with a deal only being struck Wednesday.

Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) Nairobi Branch Staff Secretary Boniface Waweru said they have agreed to call off the strike after City Hall agreed to address all the 10 issues they had raised.

ADDRESS ALL ISSUES

“We have reached an agreement leading to the signing of a return-to-work formula. The county government has promised to address all the 10 grievances,” said Mr Waweru.

Advertisement

Nairobi County Devolution Executive Vesca Kangogo confirmed they had agreed to implement all the 10 issues raised within three months with monthly meetings being held to discuss progress in the implementation.

“We are glad that we have come to an agreement on all the 10 issues raised by the workers,” said Ms Kangogo.

GRIEVANCES

The county staff had last week issued a seven-day strike notice over stalled promotions and right placements, non-remittance of workers statutory deductions and a poor working environment.

Other complaints were re-designations, lack of remittance of retirees’ benefits, lack of off-duty days and non-payment of overtime allowances, refund of tuition fees, work injury compensation, departmental structures, staff uniforms and resolution of pending disciplinary cases.

Ms Kangogo said it was agreed that the county government will promote all the 10,672 staff to a grade higher in the common cadre establishment.

She further stated that Nairobi County Public Service Board will review the grading structure after consultations with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and give a proposal to the executive to review the structure to accommodate those at the end of their grades by creating extra grades which will have to be approved by the county assembly.

WORKING SESSION

Ms Kangogo said the board, chief officers and public service management will proceed on a 10-day working session to implement the promotions.

Concerning staff uniform allowances, it was agreed that a task force be formed to work on a draft policy that will then be given to the board with the payments set to be factored in the coming budget.

Ms Kangogo stated that an advisory on re-designations with all relevant regulations will be issued within 14 days.

On retirement benefits, the head of county treasury was directed to request the Controller of Budget to initiate payment for 133 staff and the rest of pending payments in the budget be done by the end of the financial year.

Other issues settled include work injury compensation, off duty days and payment of overtime allowances.

Negotiations on unremitted pension deductions were also successful.

It was also agreed that all current contributions for the two pension schemes be paid in full with monthly salaries and any other arrears due for in current financial year be done by June 30, 2020.