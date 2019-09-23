7 pupils die after classroom collapses - PHOTOS & VIDEO...

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang refused to address the media, saying investigations were underway and a report would be given later.

The school owner Mr Moses Wainaina termed the collapse as “accident”, which he blamed on Nairobi City County.

Some of the rescuers used rudimentary tools, including sticks, to dig up the rubble as many parents watched in despair.

By NATION TEAM

At least seven pupils have died after a classroom collapsed on pupils at Precious Talent School on Ngong Road in Nairobi County.

Several learners have also been injured in the Monday morning tragedy, with Kenya Red Cross reporting that dozens had been trapped.

Some 17 pupils have been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

A pupil is attended to in a St John's Ambulance after a classroom collapsed on the learners at Precious Talent School in Nairobi on September 23, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

The two-storey building in Ng’ando area caved in and came down a few minutes to 7am.

TV footage showed rescue teams from Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers, residents and other Good Samaritans combing through the rubble and lifting blocks as they battled to save the trapped children.

Some of the rescuers used rudimentary tools, including sticks, to dig up the rubble as many parents watched in despair.

Search and rescue efforts underway at Precious Talent School in Nairobi's Ng'ando area along Ngong Road on September 23, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

PARENTS

The school managers could not estimate the number of pupils who were in class when the building came tumbling down at 6.50am.

According to parents, the school managers called them immediately to notify them of the collapse.

The classes that collapsed were housing the junior primary pupils but the most affected are those in Standard Six, Seven and Eight on the ground floor, who were trapped in rubble.

OWNER

The school owner Mr Moses Wainaina termed the collapse as “accident”, which he blamed on Nairobi City County.

According to Mr Wainaina, the Governor Mike Sonko administration recently dug a sewer line behind the classrooms, weakening the building’s foundation.

“They had good intentions to help this school but an accident has happened,” he said as he battled to calm irate parents.

He said they had more than 800 pupils which lacks public schools.

Dr Kipsang refused to address the media, saying investigations were underway and a report would be given later.

There were no fire engines on site and many used bare hands to save lives, bringing into question the city county’s disaster preparedness.

CONCERNS

Some parents and school neighbours said they had raised concerns over the safety and stability of the building.

The floors of the classrooms were made of wood and on it slab held together by wire mesh.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie blamed the disaster on the national and county governments, saying they had left the people of Ng’ando to their devices.