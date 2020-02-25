Mr Azangu said the bridge, which connects Nairobi’s South B, to Enterprise Road, will cost Sh2.5 million.

The temporary bridge was built ten years ago by former Nairobi South Ward MCA Manoah Mboku.

SAMMY KIMATU

Nairobi residents who work in Industrial Area and two Mukuru slums are relieved with the construction of a new bridge.

For a long time, people in Mukuru-Wine, Kanaro and Fuata Nyayo slums have been using makeshift foot bridges which has endangered the lives of many. At least 20 people have slipped into the Ngong River while crossing the wooden bridge.

Police officers from Kenya Wine Chiefs' camp have often had a rough time helping pupils cross the temporary bridge on their way to and from school. The temporary bridge was built ten years ago by former Nairobi South Ward MCA Manoah Mboku.

Former Landi Mawe chief Solomon Muranguri mobilised slum residents to raise money for the construction of a make shift bridge after it was destroyed. On Tuesday, workers from Noordin Enterprises were constructing a new permanent bridge.

People crossing on a makeshift foot bridge which is on the verge of collapse in Nairobi's Mukuru slums on February 25, 2020. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The project is sponsored by Landi Mawe MCA Herman Azangu Kaimosi and the Nairobi County Government.

It will also be used by Brightstar Academy, Brightstar Secondary School, New Dawn Academy, Brine Academy, Community Initiative, South B Baptist and several churches.