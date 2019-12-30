By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The High Court on Monday extended the order suspending increase of parking fees in Nairobi to Sh400, pending determination of Cofek's case.

Justice James Makau said the case by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) will be heard on February 17, 2020.

Justice Makau further directed withdrawal of all preliminary applications for and against the case so that it is fast-tracked.

“I will not be able to hear this case on the earlier-fixed date of January 20 since I am involved in a three-judge bench matter listed for January. I will have to allocate it another trial date,” he explained.

Cofek is being represented by lawyer Henry Kurauka while Nairobi County is being represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

Cofek sued Nairobi following its decision to double parking fees within the central business district from Sh200, effective December 4.

In the notice issued two days earlier, the city also raised seasonal parking rate for 14-seater matatus from Sh3,650 to Sh5,000, 32-seaters from Sh5,250 to Sh8,000, and 51-seaters (buses) from 7,500 to Sh10,000.

In its case, Cofek said the new rates will have a negative ripple effect on city residents since the notice was insufficient, contrary to the law.

In the suit against Governor Mike Sonko's administration, Mr Kurauka said the notice was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory and that no public participation was conducted before the decision to raise the charges was reached.