The agency claimed that it received credible information that the county was planning to make fraudulent payments.

Last month, the anti-graft agency suspended payments to determine the authenticity of some of the payments that had been made.

By COLLINS OMULO

Suppliers and contractors owed billions of shillings by City Hall can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) allowed Nairobi County government to pay genuine pending bills.

The EACC said Nairobi County government can pay genuine suppliers and contractors as they continue with their investigations.

GENUINE CONTRACTORS

“….we realise that our investigation will take longer than earlier anticipated which will in turn greatly inconvenience the genuine contractors and suppliers,” said EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak on Wednesday.

“In that regard, we are of the view that the county government can pay genuine suppliers and contractors in line with the existing laws and regulations on Public Finance Management,” added Mr Mbarak in a letter dated February 5, 2020 and addressed to acting Nairobi County Secretary Leboo Morintat.

However, anti-graft agency told Mr Morintat and the county government to exercise due diligence during the process.

He warned that he will be personally held liable for any loss of public funds.

MONITOR PAYMENTS

Mr Mbarak, nevertheless, said will closely monitor the payments of the pending bills by City Hall and take any action where necessary in accordance with the agency’s mandate.

In the January 30 letter, the EACC boss requested National Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia to put on hold any intended payments until the commission and other government agencies are satisfied the payments are genuine.