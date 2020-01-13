By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Two senior Nairobi County government officers spent hours at Integrity Centre on Monday, being questioned by EACC officers on the Sh1 billion contract for construction of four stadia in the city.

The two are Environment Executive Vesca Kangogo, who was the Finance Executive at the time the contract was awarded to Scanjet Construction Limited, and Ekaya Alumasi, who was the acting Finance Chief Officer.

They reported to the headquarters of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in the morning and left in the afternoon.

The two are among 16 senior City Hall officials the anti-graft agency summoned on January 9, 2019 to record statements, following allegations of procurement irregularities in the award of the tender in the 2017/18 financial year.

“They were interviewed and recorded statements with our investigative officers,” said EACC's communications officer, Mr Yasin Amaro.

THE STADIA

Advertisement

The EACC has summoned county executive committee members (CECs), chief officers and directors in the probe into construction of the stadia.

They are Dandora (Sh350 million), Kawangware (Sh250 million), Kihumbuini (Sh250 million) and Ziwani (Sh186.6 million).

The probe comes after the public procurement agency raised the red flag over suspected irregular payments of Sh196.8 million in the ongoing construction of Dandora Stadium.

In November 2019, 15 City Hall officials recorded statements with the agency over the same scandal.

OTHER SUMMONSES

On Tuesday, four more officers will appear before the EACC.

They are former Urban Renewal Housing and Project Management Chief Officer Marion Rono, County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka, acting Deputy Director of Quantity Survey M.M. Muiruri and Procurement Officer Preston Miriti.

County Supply Chain Manager Patrick Mwangangi, former County Secretary Peter Kariuki, Youth and Sports Chief Officer Abdimutalib Ibrahim and Engineer J.K Mriria from the Public Works and Transport department will be questioned on Wednesday.

Acting Supply Chain Management Director Leonard Biwott, Urban Housing and Renewal Chief Officer S.G Mwangi and Rachael Ngigi from the Sports, Culture and Social Services department will be interrogated on Thursday.

On Friday, the EACC will question Evelyne Kerubo from the Supply Chain Management department, former Education and Sports CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko and acting Assistant Quantity Survey Director J.N Muchina.

Last November, Pauline Kahiga (Finance), Larry Wambua (Agriculture, now Devolution), suspended Health executive Mohamed Dagane, Hitan Majevdia (Transport), suspended Lands executive Charles Kerich and Finance executive Winfred Gathangu (now Agriculture) appeared before the commission.