By HILARY KIMUYU

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commissions (EACC) has summoned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for questioning regarding public utterances he made against Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris over her unpaid per diem for a trip she attended in New York, USA.

EACC wants the governor to record a statement on the allegations he made earlier this year at Pumwani grounds that Ms Passaris had allegedly been demanding double per diem from the county government.

RECORD STATEMENT

The governor has also been called to record a statement on graft.

After the governor made the allegations, Ms Passaris invited investigative agencies to probe vowing that “this will be the last time her integrity is questioned with falsehoods”.

Ms Passaris, who said she is “ashamed of people who tell horrific lies”, went to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), EACC and National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to clear the air.

Immediately after the summons, Sonko who was attending the memorial services of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso and Kibra MP Ken Okoth issued a statement saying that he will honour the summons in the course of the day.

STEP ASIDE

“I acknowledge receipt of summons by the EACC relating to alleged utterances I made directed to Hon Esther Passaris, the Nairobi City County Woman Representative over her unpaid per diem for a trip she made to New York in March 2019 despite the county having paid for her air ticket to New York and before that Viena,” said Sonko.