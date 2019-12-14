Nairobi County is staring as a leadership vacuum as there is no deputy governor in place to assume duties in the absence of Sonko.

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi MCAs were in a closed-door meeting Saturday as the county dithers in a leadership crisis.

The 85 elected ward representatives were called for a meeting at City Hall.

Speculation is rife over impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko, who is facing corruption charges.

"Hon members as agreed with other members present at the Windsor all elected members we meet tomorrow at County Assembly at 8. 30 am," reads a WhatsApp communication from Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok.

Nairobi County Assembly has a total of 122 ward representatives, 85 of them are elected and the others nominated.

Sonko was on Wednesday barred from accessing his office by the anti-corruption court.

Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred Sonko from stepping into his office in City Hall unless he is accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorised person. The magistrate ordered that he should only go to his office to pick up his personal belonging.

On Wednesday, the assembly was a divided House after Speaker Beatrice Elachi adjourned the plenary sittings saying the House can resume for a special sitting should a need arise much to the chagrin of ODM MCAs, who wanted its extension for three more sittings.

The ODM MCAs have maintained there is a crisis at the county government following the court ruling, but their Jubilee counterparts held a different view.

Majority Leader Charles Thuo said there is no vacuum at the county government as operations are going on smoothly. He said structures are in place and the running of the city is not a one-man-show.

“There is no vacuum in Nairobi as Sonko is the governor and he remains so. The only duty he cannot do is transfer and firing of staff," Mr Thuo said.

In her communication, Elachi mentioned she was awaiting advisory from the Attorney-General and the relevant bodies on the matter at hand.