By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi Transport executive Mohamed Dagane has assured city residents that road projects under the Nairobi Regeneration Plan will be complete by December.

He said most of the works were supposed to end in July but due to some challenges, including relocation of people and financial flows at the county and national governments, have slowed down the exercise.

In January, Kenya Urban Roads Authority acting director-general Sila Kinoti said the road projects, set to cover 80.3km, were 50 per cent complete, with the remaining work set to be completed by July.

“The 38 roads under regeneration project will be completed latest by December,” said Mr Dagane during a tour of the construction works.

At the same time, Mr Dagane said that the county government has set aside Sh4.2 billion in the current financial year to the department of Roads and Infrastructure which will go towards construction and unclogging of drainages, construction and rehabilitation of roads and walkways in the county, and street lightning.

He explained that in the last year, 55 kilometres of roads have either been constructed or rehabilitated a far cry from the previous administration that over five years, only constructed 19 kilometres of roads.

“We have picked even some of the road projects that stalled in the last regime as we want to go forward with them. We are working on this to ensure that there is a big difference,” he said.