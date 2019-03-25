By LEOPOLD OBI

A fire broke out at 20th Century building in Nairobi on Monday afternoon, following an explosion in a dry cleaning shop on the ground floor.

Crowds gathered at safe distances in the central business district as smoke billowed from the building and county fire fighters rushed to the scene on Mama Ngina Street.

At least two people - a pregnant woman and a man who had been working at the dry cleaner's - sustained minor injuries.

John Opinde, a security guard at the building, said he saw two people rushing out with minor injuries. Official reports on the incident were yet to be given.

A view of the damage at the 20th Century building in the Nairobi CBD following a fire on March 25, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Part of the damage at the 20th Century building in the Nairobi CBD following a fire on March 25, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The building has facilities including IMAX Theatre, restaurants, a clothing store and an art gallery.

The cause of the fire and the value of property lost were not immediately clear. However, everything in dry cleaning outlet was burnt to ashes.

About two weeks ago, a huge fire razed a section of Toi Market in Kibera, some seven kilometres from the CBD.

Witnesses said the flames broke out at 3am and that by 6am, property worth millions of shillings had been reduced to ashes.

A fire fighter at the 20th Century building in the Nairobi CBD during a breakout on March 25, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A fire fighter responds to an incident at the 20th Century building in Nairobi on March 25, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP