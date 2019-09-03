By SAMMY KIMATU

A number of families in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba slums spent Monday night in cold after an inferno razed 60 houses.

The fire started at around 8.30pm from one house in what authorities said was due to an illegal power connection.

It spread fast after it was fanned by winds, forcing youths to demolish some houses to prevent further spread.

The situation was chaotic after irate youths pulled hose pipes from fire engines and pelted Nairobi County fire fighters with stones, accusing them of late response after they were alerted about the fire.

A victim, 35-year-old Elias Ndereva, who occupied two houses, was only left with his children's double decker bed after the rest of his household items were looted.

Residents of Nairobi's Mukuru Kayaba slums rummage through what remained of their house which were burnt by a night fire on September 2, 2019. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

START FROM SCRATCH

The father of four, who is a Jua Kali trader, said he will have start from the scratch.

Another resident, Winnie Nyambura, a mother of one and who is a housewife, said she was left with the only clothes she was wearing when the fire broke out.

She asked for well-wishers to assist those affected by the fire.

A perimeter wall which borders the slums prevented the fire from spreading further.