A fire destroyed an unknown number of structures at the Jua Kali section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi early Saturday morning.

Via Twitter at about 7am, the Kenya Red Cross Society reported that emergency responders were at the scene.

Firefighters worked as business people searched through the debris for property they could salvage.

Business people search through debris for property to salvage following a fire at the Jua Kali section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi County, February 1, 2020. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Several such incidents have caused severe damage at the popular market over the years, sometimes leading to deaths.

Complaints have included congestion, lack of space for fire trucks and sometimes lack of water.

On Saturday, the firefighters had to park their vehicles a distance away from the scene.

Business people search through debris for property to salvage following a fire at the Jua Kali section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi County, February 1, 2020. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PAST INCIDENTS

In June 2017, a blaze broke out at the fish and groceries section of the open air market.

At the time, officials said congestion and limited access by road slowed the fire fighting.

Members of the public are pictured at Gikomba Market in Nairobi County on February 1, 2020, following a fire at the Jua Kali section. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Business owner, James Kilonzo, lashed out at politicians for being insensitive to small-scale traders at the market.

“Choppers are readily available for the politicians to campaign but the same cannot be used when there is a tragedy like this,” he said.

“The leaders will come here and give every trader Sh10,000 yet the value of the goods we have lost runs into millions."

A firefighter works at the scene of a fire at the Jua Kali section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi County on February 1, 2020. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In June 2018, at least 15 people died while more than 60 were injured in a night fire at the market.