Heavy losses after fire burns section of Gikomba Market
Saturday February 1 2020
A fire destroyed an unknown number of structures at the Jua Kali section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi early Saturday morning.
Via Twitter at about 7am, the Kenya Red Cross Society reported that emergency responders were at the scene.
Firefighters worked as business people searched through the debris for property they could salvage.
Several such incidents have caused severe damage at the popular market over the years, sometimes leading to deaths.
Complaints have included congestion, lack of space for fire trucks and sometimes lack of water.
On Saturday, the firefighters had to park their vehicles a distance away from the scene.
PAST INCIDENTS
In June 2017, a blaze broke out at the fish and groceries section of the open air market.
At the time, officials said congestion and limited access by road slowed the fire fighting.
Business owner, James Kilonzo, lashed out at politicians for being insensitive to small-scale traders at the market.
“Choppers are readily available for the politicians to campaign but the same cannot be used when there is a tragedy like this,” he said.
“The leaders will come here and give every trader Sh10,000 yet the value of the goods we have lost runs into millions."
In June 2018, at least 15 people died while more than 60 were injured in a night fire at the market.
Last April, a fire broke out at Line 42, near the bridge, razed stalls with shoes and apparel, with tens of traders waking up to the sting of huge losses.