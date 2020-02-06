Cause of Upper Hill School fire unclear

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A mysterious fire destroyed two beds in a dormitory at Upper Hill Secondary School in Nairobi on Wednesday evening.

The dormitory houses 30 Form Two students, but principal Peter Muia said no one was injured and that the fire was put out immediately.

“While the students were having supper before proceeding for preps, a student noticed smoke from the dormitory and informed us. We successfully contained the fire and put it off,” he told parents who gathered at the school.

There was no student in the dormitory at the time and only two students lost their bedding.

The principal said the cause of the fire has not been established.

He, however, assured the parents of their children’s welfare.

The principal said the school will find alternative accommodation for the students who lost their beds during the incident and police were to remain at the school overnight to ensure safety.