Nairobi County Finance and Economic Planning Executive Charles Kerich has been appointed as “Super County Executive Committee Member”.

The appointment was made by Governor Mike Sonko, through an Executive Order dated July 18, 2019. Mr Kerich, whose appointment was announced on Monday, will supervise all the 10 departments at City Hall by implementing and coordinating various county programmes and projects.

Mr Kerich will now assume the “Super CEC” tag akin to that of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Nairobi County has 10 executive members in charge of Finance and Economic Planning, Health, ICT and E-government, Devolution, Environment and Water, Agriculture, Trade, Roads and Transport, Education and Lands and Housing departments.

COORDINATION

Governor Sonko said the appointment has been informed by the need for efficient coordination and administration of all county programmes and projects, and for proper discharge of executive authority across the county.

He observed that the appointment is in line with article 179 of the Constitution and Section 34 of the County Government’s Act requiring executive authority be exercised for the well-being and benefit of Nairobi people.

“Having considered the above in light of the current structure of the County Government Administration, there is a need to appoint a County Executive Committee Member in charge of implementing and coordinating various programmes and projects,” said Mr Sonko.

FINANCE EXECUTIVE

In the new position, the Finance executive will be expected to provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all county programmes and projects, receive reports from all the executives and present accurate progress reports to the governor.

Mr Kerich will also provide coordinated strategic communication to the public and other stakeholders on the progress of the projects as well as provide timely guidance on appropriate measures to address challenges constraining effective implementation and delivery of the same.

He will also monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated to all sectors’ priority programmes and projects to ensure proper utilisation and realisation of the targeted outcomes.