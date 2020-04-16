I'm exposed to Covid-19 in cell, robbery suspect says

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man charged with robbery with violence at the Makadara Law Court has claimed that the police are exposing him and other suspects to Covid-19 by locking more than 30 people together in a confined space.

Patrick Kimani on Wednesday claimed there were more than 30 suspects at Huruma Police Station and that it was impossible to maintain the one metre social distance recommended by the World Health Organization.

Mr Kimani was charged with robbing Jacob Omondi Okongo of his mobile phone worth Sh17,000, jointly with others at large, while armed with crude weapons in Huruma, Nairobi on April 12.

He and his accomplices allegedly ambushed Mr Okongo in broad daylight and robbed him.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru. He also accused the police of torturing him while in custody, which officers deny.

While he claimed he was injured during torture, the officer investigating the matter -- Corporal Mwarabu -- said Mr Kimani was hurt after jumping from the first floor of a building where he had led police officers to recover the phone from his accomplice.

The officer said Mr Kimani jumped in an attempt to flee while still in handcuffs, before he was restrained by members of public after police raised alarm calling for help.

Mr Mwarabu added that the suspect was previously convicted of trafficking bhang.

Asked by Mr Gatheru about the sentence, Mr Kimani said he was sentenced to 12 months probation and has served three months.

Mr Gatheru freed him on Sh300,000 bond and told him to report to the probation office that he has a new case.

However, Mr Kîmani will remain at the same station until he raises the bond, failure to which he will be quarantined at the station awaiting Covid-19 tests before being taken to remand.

Most of the people locked at police stations are robbery and murder suspects, as well as suspects of other serious crimes.

Owing to Covid-19, prisons have set new rules that new inmates must be placed in quarantine for the recommended period and tested for the disease before they are admitted to the facilities.