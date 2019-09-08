By AMINA WAKO

The late Ken Okoth’s brother, Bernard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, has been declared as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate for the Kibra Constituency by-election scheduled for November 7.

Mr Okoth will now face off with Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, ANC’s Eliud Owalo and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi in the by-election.

He emerged the winner in the ODM primaries held Saturday with 4,382 votes, beating nine other aspirants

He was followed by Peter Orero (1,218), John Milla Otieno (906), Ben Musungu (524), Christone Odhiambo (417), Tony Ogola (381), Stephen Okello (228), Brian Owino (127), Reuben Ojijo (52) and Eric Obayi (45).

FORWARD NAME

The party will forward his name to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday if no one challenges his win.

The nominations was marred by delays and several voters’ names were found to be missing from the IEBC register in most polling stations.

Immediately the results were announced, the party's secretary-general Edwin Sifuna tweeted his congratulatory message.

"Thank you to all ODM party members in Kibra for conducting yourselves like the democrats we have always known you to be. Thank you for your patience in the face of various challenges as you voted today. Congratulations ndugu Imran Okoth."

HECKLED

On August 25, 2019 during the unveiling of ODM aspirants, Imran was forced to cut his speech short after an irritated crowd heckled him allegedly for honouring his late brother's wish to be cremated, something they were strongly opposed to.

The meeting had been convened by ODM leader Raila Odinga.