Infant's body retrieved from Nairobi River

The body, retrieved at the Korogocho section of the river, brings the number of bodies recovered from the ongoing cleanup of the river to 17.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The body of an infant is the latest discovery by a group of youths cleaning the filth-ridden Nairobi River.

The body, retrieved at the Korogocho section of the river, brings the number of bodies recovered from the ongoing cleanup of the river to 17.

Environment executive Veska Kangogo said the infant’s body was retrieved at Korogocho KA village at the bridge connecting Dandora and Korogocho and has since been handed over to the police for further action.

Ms Kangogo confirmed that so far, the bodies of 13 infants and four adults have been recovered since the cleanup campaign was launched by Governor Mike Sonko in May last year.

“I want to urge our sisters, mothers and health practitioners to be humane. We cannot continue retrieving bodies of innocent babies every day,” Ms Kangogo said.

Mr Fredrick Okinda, the leader of the more than 600 youths under Komb Green Solutions, said the body was fresh and was found floating on the river, with its umbilical cord still attached.

Advertisement