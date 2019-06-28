Irony of City Hall Sh10,800 cooking gas cylinder

Interestingly, the 13kg cylinders were priced differently even though they were of the same quantity.

By COLLINS OMULO

The Nairobi County government spent Sh10,800 to buy a cooking gas cylinder for a health facility.

The revelation emerged during a sitting of the assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, which heard that Mutuini Hospital managers irregularly spent Sh309,734 meant for emergency drugs on cooking gas cylinders and charcoal.

One cylinder was priced at Sh10,800, another at Sh2,800 and the third at Sh2,300. An empty 13kg cylinder retails for between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000 in the market while refilling one costs between Sh2,000 and Sh2,300.

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto sought to know how cooking gas falls under the emergency drugs category.

And nominated MCA Silvia Museiya and Karen MCA David Mberia wanted to know where the balance of more than Sh300,000 went as the cash spent on cooking gas amounted to only Sh20,500.