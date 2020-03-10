alexa MCA Habiba Hussein loses seat over absenteeism - Daily Nation
MCA Habiba Hussein loses seat over absenteeism

Tuesday March 10 2020

Habiba Hussein

Ms Habiba Hussein. She lost her seat as a nominated Jubilee MCA of the Nairobi County Assembly. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • An investigation by the Powers and Privileges Committee of the Nairobi County Assembly found that Ms Hussein missed plenary sessions and committee meetings for two years.
COLLINS OMULO
By COLLINS OMULO
A Jubilee ward representative in Nairobi lost her seat Tuesday after Speaker Beatrice Elachi declared her seat vacant.

Nominated MCA Habiba Hussein lost her seat because of absenteeism.

An investigation by the Powers and Privileges Committee of the Nairobi County Assembly found that Ms Hussein missed plenary sessions and committee meetings for two years.

The report tabled by Githurai MCA Naftali Mathenge indicated that Ms Hussein has not attended any House session or committee meeting since 2017.

More follows.

