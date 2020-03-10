By COLLINS OMULO

A Jubilee ward representative in Nairobi lost her seat Tuesday after Speaker Beatrice Elachi declared her seat vacant.

Nominated MCA Habiba Hussein lost her seat because of absenteeism.

An investigation by the Powers and Privileges Committee of the Nairobi County Assembly found that Ms Hussein missed plenary sessions and committee meetings for two years.

The report tabled by Githurai MCA Naftali Mathenge indicated that Ms Hussein has not attended any House session or committee meeting since 2017.