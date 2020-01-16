By MARY WAMBUI

Violent demonstrations over the poor state of the Kasarani-Mwiki road in Nairobi entered the third day on Thursday, residents insisting that repairs must be carried out immediately.

Protesters blocked all roads leading to Mwiki, dumped garbage on them and lit fires, leaving commuters stranded.

A 17-year-old boy, Stephen Machurusi, was killed and a man shot and wounded.

The reports sparked more demonstrations in the area, with residents demanding justice for the boy and the man, who is receiving treatment at a local clinic.

NOT PROTESTER

It was initially reported that the teenager took part in the protests, but his family told the Nation that he did not.

"We found my brother lying on the road next to a petrol station, surrounded by a multitude of people. He was rushed to a nearby clinic, where we were told the bullet was lodged in a sensitive part of his body," said Lillian Waringa, his sister.

Residents, boda boda riders and matatu operators took part in the demonstrations that have seen them engage police in running battles.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them while criminals took advantage of the chaos to steal from shops they found open.

NEXT STEPS

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja told reporters at a press conference Thursday that they had reached several decisions that would help restore sanity.

Mr Sakaja said it was agreed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority would immediately send a contractor to repair the road.

"The process of dualling of the road will [begin] in due course. All public service vehicles should return to the roads by this afternoon," he said.