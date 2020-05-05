War on terror finds way to policeman's doorstep

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A police officer attached to Kabete Police Station has been detained at the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters for a period of 10 days as authorities seek to establish his connection with terror group Al Shabaab.

Police Constable Martin Munyi Ireri was arrested at Aurum House in Githurai alongside Paul Mwangangi Mutinda and Jeremiah Ngige Mburu with assorted items that authorities say are linked to terrorism.

While seeking their detention, Inspector Richard Ngatia told Principal Magistrate Catolun Muthoni Nzibe that the suspects were arrested on May 1 and that the police need time to finalise their investigations.

Mr Ngatia said several government agencies will be involved in the probe.

He displayed assorted items recovered from the suspects including several telephones, tear gas canisters and data.

The items recovered from the suspects. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Defence lawyer Paul Mugwe opposed the 10 days sought by police on grounds that Mr Ireri was an officer, thus the source of tear gas canisters recovered from him can be established.

Mr Mugwe said the canisters were not hand grenades as claimed by police.

He said a T-Shirt recovered from the suspects had writings which implied the three are not aligned with terror activities.