Four Kenyans who cycled to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for the completion of Al furqan towers in Namanga and also to sponsor needy children were welcomed back to the country on Sunday at Sir Ali Club in Park Road, Nairobi County.

Mohammed Zahir, Osman Idrissa, Mohammed Salim and Anwar Mansur shared their experience of the whole journey upon return.

Led by Mr Zahir the team raised a total of Sh3.9 million. They had targeted to raise Sh5 million when they started the 35-day journey dubbed 'Pedal to Hajj'.

MONEY RAISED

“So far we have collected about Sh3.9 million but we have not yet reached our main target. We have a shortfall of about Sh1.1million,” said Mr Zahir.

He said that though the journey was not easy, it was an adventurous one.

"Team work was the ultimate price in our journey. We both came from different communities, ethnicity and backgrounds but, as a team, we were able to survive together as brothers for 80 days," he said.

The 80 days were inclusive of time spent cycling and for Hajj prayers in Mecca.

Muslims always travel once a year to the holy city of Mecca for prayers known as Hajj.

It is therefore every Muslim’s dream to one day make the pilgrimage.

PEDAL TO HAJJ

‘Pedal to Hajj’ has opened a new chapter for Muslim pilgrims travelling by road.

"We were trying out something unique and [wanted to] show others you can make it to the holy city without taking a flight. We really made substantial sacrifice to be where we are today. It is all about physical fitness, psychological, social, financial and emotional preparedness. We trained for one year since we knew it would not be an easy journey," said Mr Salim.

He confirmed to Nation that the team was able to cover a total of 3,500 kilometres.

100KM DAILY

In a day they covered 100 kilometres and it took them 35 days to complete the journey to Saudi Arabia with 10 days of resting.

The four, who cycled from Nairobi through Ethiopia to Sudan, arrived in Madina on August 18.

They crossed the Red Sea using a boat, entering Saudi Arabia from Sudan.

UPDATES

The cyclists made updates on their social media platforms during the journey in which they were accompanied by two of their supporters.

"We are one region divided by nations. We proved to the world at large that Africa is a peaceful region struggling with negative narrative and counter-accusations," added Mr Salim.

They arrived back to Kenya on August 27 through the Moyale border.

Former Mandera senator Billow Kerrow, in a welcoming ceremony, gave the team trophies in recognition of their venture.