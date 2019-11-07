By COLLINS OMULO

By SARAH NANJALA

Kibra residents in Nairobi County have begun voting in a high-stakes parliamentary by-election on Thursday seen as a do-or-die between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Polls opened at 6am and long lines could be seen in polling stations across the constituency's five wards - Sarang’ombe, with the highest number of registered voters at 30,754, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course (28,066), Makina (25,695), Laini Saba (17,455) while Lindi has 16,688.

There are 24 candidates battling for the 118,658 votes.

A man votes at Ayany Primary school during Kibra by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The by-election follows the death of MP Ken Okoth after he succumbed to cancer in July.

Mr J.B Ongote, a voter at the Toi Primary poling station, in Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course ward, says the voting process is smooth and everything is in order.

Further, he says that he believes that the candidate he voted for will win the by-election and bring the change that Kibra needs.

"IEBC has done a good job, the station was opened on time and the voting process has been peaceful so far," said Mr Ongote.

Voters queue to cast their votes at Toi Primary School in the Kibra by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

HITCHES

However, it is not all smooth at Jamhuri Primary polling station in the same ward. At one of the streams, the biometric machine used to verify the voters' identity is not working properly.

The frustrated voters, who have been on the queue since 6am, say that this is not the first time that they have experienced delays at the polling station. They claim the same hitches occured in previous elections in 2017.

IEBC officials struggle to verify a voter's biometrics after the machine stopped working at Jamhuri Primary polling station in the Kibra by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CANDIDATES

Lang'ata MP Nick Korir (left), ex-Embakasi MP Irshad Sumra, and Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo (right) at Ayany Primary School during Kibra parliamentary by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The four parties are leading the pack in the battle for MP seat.

ODM has fielded the late Okoth’s brother Bernard Imran Okoth, while ruling Jubilee party is fronting football star McDonald Mariga.

Kibra residents queue to cast their ballot at Ayany Primary School in Nairobi on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Amani National Congress (ANC), led by Musalia Mudavadi, has thrown its weight behind Mr Odinga's former aide Eliud Owalo, while Ford Kenya, whose leader is Moses Wetang'ula, backs Khamisi Butichi.

A man searches for his name on a voters' list at Ayany Primary School during Kibra parliamentary by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

2022 REHEARSAL

The two political heavyweights, Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga, have traversed the constituency chasing votes in what is shaping up to be a rehearsal for the 2022 presidential race.

Political analyst Herman Manyora says the race is a major battle for the two leaders describing it as “too close to call”.

“Anyone can win. I cannot place a bet on this race,” Prof Manyora told Nation.