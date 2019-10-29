By MAGDALENE WANJA

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has raised the red flag over vandalism of street lights, guard rails and road signs which has left the agency counting losses.

The authority Tuesday said that in the last three months, over 30 street poles worth Sh5 million were cut down and taken away by vandals in Nairobi in what it says is an organised crime syndicate.

“We wish to condemn this unscrupulous and barbaric behaviour which not only endangers the lives of road users but also renders the maintenance of roads expensive,” read a statement signed by Kura Communications Director John Cheboi.

Some of the roads that are most affected include Thika Road, Outer Ring Road, Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road.

“Vandalism of road furniture has become a major nightmare in the country and efforts must be made to ensure the gains made as a country are not watered down by selfish individuals who have no regards for public safety,” Mr Cheboi.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED

According to Kura, three suspects were arrested over the weekend for vandalising guard rails along Outer Ring Road.

The suspects have been charged in court.

“It is indeed economic sabotage to destroy public property intended to promote public safety and public good,” he added.

A month ago, Kura promised Sh100,000 to anybody with information that will help apprehend the vandals.

Even though Kenya has enacted the Scrap Metal Act, 2015, key provisions of the Act have not been implemented.