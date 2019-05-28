Luke Sasaka touts between 4am and 10am before switching to shoe shinning.

Armed with his crutches and a dream to make it big in Nairobi, he left his place of birth, Bungoma, for Eldoret, where he began hawking.

By COLLINS KARIUKI

Those who frequent the bus stop next to Ambassadeur Hotel in Nairobi’s Central Business District, might have bumped on Mr Luke Sasaka calling passengers to board Metro Trans buses in the morning and shining shoes in the afternoon.

DISABLED

Unlike many other touts, Mr Sasaka, 41, who is disabled, walks with the aid of crutches, having contracted polio when he was two years old.

"While in secondary school, fellow students used to call me “lawyer” since I was very sharp," says Mr Sasaka who later dropped out of school while in Form Two due to lack of school fees.

Armed with his crutches and a dream to succeed in Nairobi, he left his place of birth, Bungoma, for Eldoret, where he began hawking.

After a year of hard work and little to show for it, a friend offered to host him in the capital city as he looked for a job. Two months later, Mr Sasaka moved out.

"I began with repairing shoes in Kangemi for two years, but then my customers reduced, I moved to the city centre where I sold sweets near Times Tower,” he says.

HAWKERS

In 2005, the then Nairobi City Council banned hawkers from the CBD, forcing him to look for a new job. This is how he ended up in the area around Ambassadeur Hotel, where he first set up a Simu ya Jamii payphone and sold airtime.

Despite dropping out of school in Form Two, Mr Sasaka has managed to hone his entrepreneurial skills by studying market trends and changing businesses.

"When mobile phones became more affordable and accessible, I knew my payphone business was on its death bed,” he says. To counter this, he switched to shoe shining.

In 2011 when Metro Trans Sacco began operating in the city, he saw an opportunity to boost his earnings. He then began touting. On meeting the Sacco’s chairman, he registered as a member.

SUCCESS

Despite his disability, Mr Sasaka’s thirst for success remains unwavering.

"My day starts at 4am when the first bus arrives at the stage. I ensure that passengers line-up to avoid commotion while boarding, and also announce the buses’ destination and price to attract passengers. I keep a record of the buses in operation,” he says.

He does this job until 10am before switching to shoe shinning for the rest of the day.

On a good day, he makes Sh1,000 from touting and a similar amount from shoe shinning. Being a member of Metro Trans Sacco, he has embraced a saving culture.

SAVE MONEY

“I save a minimum of Sh200 every day, and sometimes Sh800 on a good day. Through this I have bought land in Bungoma and built a house. I have also managed to educate my three younger siblings,” he said.

Asked about his choice of work Mr Sasaka said: “I respect myself, I never see myself as disabled, so no one discriminates me. My wife and our three children respect me as a husband and a father,” he says.

To achieve his goal of buying a bus, he says he works hard and saves money every day.