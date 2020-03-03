MCA shelves bid to impeach Sonko

The Labour court said that Sonko's impeachment motion should not proceed except in strict compliance of the County Assembly standing orders.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok has temporarily suspended his plan to table an impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko.

Mr Imwatok, who is the ward rep for Makongeni, said he made the decision in order to adhere to a court directive issued Monday.

The Labour court said that Sonko's impeachment motion should not proceed except in strict compliance of the County Assembly standing orders.

“The debate was scheduled to take place today but we will respect the court order until we get a final direction from the judge next week,” said Mr Imwatok.