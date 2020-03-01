By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko may not be out of the woods after all as MCAs are divided on whether to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta's call for them to drop a plan for their impeachment.

The ward representatives have sent mixed signals ahead of the tabling of the censure motion on Tuesday.

At a State House meeting with President Kenyatta on Saturday, they were asked to act in the best interests of Nairobi residents by shelving plans to impeach Governor Sonko.

However, Minority Whip Peter Imwatok (Makongeni) insisted he would carry on with the motion he moved.

Mr Imwatok, one of the MCAs who did not attend meeting, said he was determined to continue his fight against graft and therefore would not bow to political interference.

“I will not change my mind. The motion is a private one and shall be coming on the floor of the House on Tuesday," said Mr Imwatok.

“My motion is about consciousness and the ideals that are the creed of our time on the fight against corruption."

INTERFERENCE

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada said his reasons to remove Sonko from office had not changed and that he would second the motion.

He said the President interfered with the voting pattern but that he would not relent because of strong convictions, hence his support for the process all along.

"I'm not going to toe the line or get arm-twisted. In fact. I will be the one seconding the motion. I don't understand why the President says he is fighting corruption as it seems he is supporting a corrupt person," said Mr Ogada.

Minority leader David Mberia said he would wait for the resolutions from the State House meeting as he was not present.

"I know the meeting was duly called in consultation with my party leader Raila Odinga (ODM) but I am still waiting for the resolutions. We will have a meeting with party members to discuss way forward but there is no guarantee that it will not be tabled in future," he said.

NOT CONVINCED

Woodley MCA Mwangi Njihia said he would support the motion in the spirit of the President's fight against corruption.

"The President didn't convince me on why I should not impeach Sonko. I am therefore in support of Mr Imwatok, 100 per cent, and I will support the motion on Tuesday, " said the Jubilee MCA.

Another Jubilee MCA, who sought anonymity, could not say whether he would support the motion.

He said he would wait to see if it would be tabled.

SUPPORT

However, some lawmakers said they would give the government a chance to effect its takeover of the city and restore proper service delivery.

"We have agreed, for the time being, not to impeach Sonko as agreed with the President and our party leader, to give service delivery a chance," said Mihango MCA Paul Kados.

South B's Waithera Chege said she did not want the impeachment and therefore would not support the motion.

"I have been clear that I am in support of Sonko's stay and will [continue to] do so as he has helped me develop South B. Most of the projects have been because of him and his networks so I see no reason to send him home, " she said.

GRAFT CASES

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made it clear that the takeover is not a reprieve for the besieged governor in regard to the court cases he is facing.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere said the President told Sonko that he should carry his cross, the same way he did when he faced crimes against humanity charges at International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The President told him there was no way out of his cases and that he should deal with them and let the county prosper," said Mr Warutere.

Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua said, "The message was loud and clear. The President did not offer any help to Sonko but gave him "fatherly" advise. He was told to carry his own cross."

OTHER CASES

Governor Sonko is currently in court over a Sh357 million graft case.

He suffered a blow last Wednesday as the Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani dismissed his bid to stop the case.

There are more investigations at City Hall, one being the Sh1 billion stadia scandal that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is probing.